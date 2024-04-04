Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 4, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis for April 4, 2024:





Dear children, God is in a hurry.





Turn to Him to be saved.





Flee from sin and embrace the Grace of God in your lives.





You live in the time of sorrows and the time has come to convert yourselves.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus.





Do not allow ye the things of the world to take root within you.





You belong to the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Humanity walks toward a great spiritual abyss.





The Truths of God will be despised and men will embrace that which is false.





A great mire of false doctrines will hit the House of God, but do not retreat.





The brave soldiers in cassocks will take care of the men and women of faith.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You are heading for a painful future. A great war is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear!





I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





