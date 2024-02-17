Seek ye the LORD | Hugo Talks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Download song for free (pay what you want) on bandcamp
https://hugotalks.bandcamp.com/track/seek-ye-the-lord
Song lyrics from
Zephaniah 2:3
Seek ye the Lord, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the Lord's anger.
Isaiah 34:16
Seek ye out of the book of the Lord, and read: no one of these shall fail, none shall want her mate: for my mouth it hath commanded, and his spirit it hath gathered them.
Mirrored - Hugo Talks