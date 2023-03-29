Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-is-the-antichrist-about-to-be-revealed/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "With all that is happening lately, I have felt in my spirit, that things are being set up for the Antichrist to arrive on the scene, to reveal himself.

As we see ‘wars and rumors of wars’ happening, as well as banking crisis, inflation that is soon going to hyper-inflation, and the world falling into ‘chaos and confusion’…… there are many people that are going to become desperate….. looking for someone to come and rescue them!"