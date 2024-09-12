BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How You Get Hurt...
Stefan Molyneux
8 months ago

Freedomain FLASH Listener Q&A Livestream 10 September 2024


In this episode, I delve into the complexities of personal relationships, highlighting a listener's struggles with anger and postpartum depression. We discuss how early experiences shape current interactions and the vital role of empathy and curiosity in overcoming defensiveness and fostering connection.

I explore the challenges of parenting with emotional wounds, emphasizing the need for supportive bonds that counteract past traumas. We also examine broader themes of self-worth and the impact of trauma on identity. My goal is to guide the listener toward emotional healing and growth, underscoring the importance of introspection and empathy for healthier family dynamics.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyempathyreasonstefan molyneuxtraumaangercuriosityemotional healingpostpartum depressionemotional woundspersonal relationshipsparenting challengesearly experiences
