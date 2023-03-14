BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
95th Academy Award Winning Movie Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS
80 views • 03/14/2023

John-Henry Westen Show


March 13, 2023


“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and even offers a shocking attack against the Holy Eucharist.


Winning accolades and critical acclaim at the box-office, and showered with awards at the 95th Academy Awards, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a standard-bearer for anti-family, anti-life, and anti-Catholic propaganda so beloved by the Left.


LifeSite had reported on "Everything Everywhere All at Once" almost one year ago, warning against the degeneracy found in the film — and now glamorized at the 2023 Academy Awards.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cydn8-95th-academy-award-winning-movie-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-full-ana.html


moviepropagandaentertainmentthe leftcatholic churchwinnerattacksteachingshomosexualityanti-lifebox officeanti-familyawardsdegeneracyacademy award95theucharistjohn-henry westeneverything everywhere all at onceanti-catholiccritical acclaimglamorized
