95th Academy Award Winning Movie Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS

John-Henry Westen Show
March 13, 2023
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and even offers a shocking attack against the Holy Eucharist.
Winning accolades and critical acclaim at the box-office, and showered with awards at the 95th Academy Awards, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a standard-bearer for anti-family, anti-life, and anti-Catholic propaganda so beloved by the Left.
LifeSite had reported on "Everything Everywhere All at Once" almost one year ago, warning against the degeneracy found in the film — and now glamorized at the 2023 Academy Awards.
