A human being is not just a set of cells; it’s a very interesting structure that constantly interacts with any matter in this world. What role do neurons play in the human body? What do they emit, and what kind of energy do they transceive? How does a transfer of information take place? Is it possible to read another person's thoughts? How does control of force occur? These and many other questions are discussed in the video “Magic: Control of Force” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
