White Hat Guy Multi-Angle Video View Evidence at Charlie Kirk Shooting Intensifies Conspiracies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A multi-angle video from the September 10, 2025, shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University highlights an unidentified individual’s actions, prompting online speculation. The footage, showing gestures and a possible rifle flash, raises questions about the event’s circumstances, though official investigations focus elsewhere, urging public caution.
#WhiteHatGuy #CharlieKirkShooting #ConspiracyTheories #VideoEvidence #UVUShooting