Russia's Launch to the Moon again - An Absolutely Astounding Experience - Pure Power of this Gigantic Rocket Erupting into Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An absolutely astounding experience today. Hard to relay the pure power of this gigantic rocket erupting into space behind you. What an experience. What a day. @irishmaninrussiaI posted 2 other videos about this, the first one with 'Irishmaninrussia' has much more information about this exploration to find water.