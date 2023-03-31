Tom Renz | Missouri and MRNA Food Supply (part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We need to ensure the house representatives on The Emerging Issues Committee for #Missouri House Bill No. 1169 understand how important it is for this bill to go forward, I am sharing their information here and encourage EVERYONE to reach out and let them know the importance of #informedconsent. I'm taking it a step further and also going through the names of every #lobbyist who's trying to shut this bill down. It's time they hear from all of us. #MRNA #BioEngineering #Vaccine #GMO #hb1169 #GatesFoundation #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #RenzNews