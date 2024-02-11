© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Officials: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl. Federal officials say Mexican drug cartels have targeted the six Native American reservations in Montana because they can make bigger profits farther away from the Southern border, and because there is less law enforcement.
NBC's Cynthia McFadden reports on the challenge and speaks with the former head of the DEA in Montana.