COVID Tyrants MUST face Justice or we're all at Risk
179 views • 7 months ago

COVIIn this powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Dr. Mark Trozzi about the alarming findings shared at the International Crisis Summit in Japan. Dr. Trozzi exposes the continued risks of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting Japan’s approval of a new genetic injection that has escalated excess death rates. Despite the end of strict mandates, the push for harmful medical policies persists, while those responsible for medical overreach remain unpunished. Discover the critical efforts by doctors and activists to demand justice and accountability in the fight for medical freedom.


D tyrants MUST face justice or we're all at risk: Dr. Mark Trozzi

Keywords
dr mark trozziabout the alarming findingsshared at the international crisis summit in japan
