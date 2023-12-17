Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla – Dec 16, 2023

Michael Salla
Dec 16, 2023
How to deal with Religious Zealots proclaiming extraterrestrials are demons
David Adair Interview -1 – Rocket building child prodigy
Elena Danaan webinar on Enki and the teachings of Jesus
David Grusch claims gutting of UAP Disclosure Act is the greatest legislative failure in US history
Senator Mike Rounds on failure of UAP Disclosure Act and creation of a UAP Records Collection
Tucker Carlson reveals how UFO issue is one of two that scare him the most about the future
Dr Gary Nolan on whistleblowers coming forward and support for the interdimensional hypothesis
Tucker Carlson interviews David Grusch on UFO disclosure
Nordics and Inner Earthers take control of space arks
Did Senator Chuck Schumer support the UAP Disclosure Act knowing it would be gutted in the House of Reps?
More insiders are claiming there’s an official cover up of extraterrestrial life and contact has happened.
NDAA Act for 2024 with UAP provisions passes Congress and heads to White House for adoption into law
Why Files Episode on Book of Enoch reveals pre-flood legends of ET contact and Space Arks
