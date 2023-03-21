BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ending the Century-long Suppression of Alternative Healing, Free Energy & Antigravity Technologies
Michael Salla


March 20, 2023


Dan Willis has spent decades researching alternative healing, energy and propulsion technologies that have been suppressed for well over a century. In this interview, he gives us a detailed historical overview of the key individuals and organizations involved in suppressing public awareness of natural healing, free energy and antigravity technologies. He also shares some of his own personal experiences of how inventors and health pioneers have been targeted and assassinated for threatening the pharmaceutical and oil industries. Finally, he and Dr Michael Salla discuss recent developments that suggest all this suppression is about to end, and amazing alternative healing and energy technologies are destined to be released to the world.


To watch the full interview go to: https://rumble.com/v2dnux4-ending-the-century-long-suppression-of-alternative-healing-free-energy-and-.html


Dan Willis website is https://thewebmatrix.net/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFS37vy9f0s

big pharma, antigravity, free energy, alternative healing, technologies, big oil, suppression, organizations, propulsion, exopolitics, michael salla, dan willis, century-long, historical overview, key individuals, inventors targeted, suppression to end
