'The truth is coming out' : Trump Lawyer on Nathan Wade Resigning from GA Case

'The truth is coming out': Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" and weighed in on the judge's decision on the Fani Willis misconduct hearing, talked about former President Donald Trump's response to Nathan Wade stepping down, and more on NEWSMAX.
