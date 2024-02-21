Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 16, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2218 Rapture theology discussed. Scofield Bible disaster. -letters from listeners church leadership both good and bad. you do your part, and God will do his part -faith and expectation economic forum-price increases,profitability -congressional hearing about COVID AI algorithms and suicide -Satan has penetrated the world -trafficking children in bus loads