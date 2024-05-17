"Yes you can raise Happy Responsible Children" with Author, Martha Burich

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Martha Burich, author and former child psychologist professor. Martha talks about her new book "Yes you can raise Happy Responsible Children".





For more information visit https://marthaburich.com/





