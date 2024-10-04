BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spectacular video of the use of ODAB-1500 with UMPK on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Volchansk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
128 views • 7 months ago

Another spectacular video of the use of ODAB-1500 with UMPK on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Volchansk.

Adding:

❗️Slovak PM Calls for Renewed Relations with Russia

⚡️Bratislava – Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that "the European Union needs Russia" and expressed a desire to restore ties with Moscow if the Ukraine conflict ends before his term is up. His comments indicate a potential shift in Slovakia's foreign policy and highlight ongoing divisions within the EU regarding relations with Russia.

Adding:

The DPRK has once again launched balloons with trash into South Korea, according to Seoul authorities.
This marks the 24th such action by Pyongyang since the end of May.

Adding:

Anthony Blinken lied to congress about assessment of Israeli violations in Gaza intentionally to keep weapons flowing to Israel, leaked documents show. 
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had received confirmation from Two US government agencies (USAID & the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration) that Israel was deliberately starving Palestinians and blocking humanitarian Aid from reaching them. This would require him to block ALL weapons sales & support to Israel. 
He rejected those findings to keep supplying Israel with weapons. 
US Law requires the government to stop shipments to all countries that prevent the delivery of US-Humanitarian Aid. 

You can read the full report here:

https://www.propublica.org/article/gaza-palestine-israel-blocked-humanitarian-aid-blinken




