Andrew Bridgen MP on Vaccine Murders in UK Parliament
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
88 views • 04/20/2024

Plazma


Apr 19, 2024


Dr John Campbell talks about Andrew Bridgen and his insights into the covid murders and genocide.

The time to vaccinate these bastards draws near.


Keywords
vaccineparliamentukgenocidempmurdersjabshotcoviddr john campbellplazmaandrew bridgen
