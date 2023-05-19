UK: Excess Deaths Continue To Rise - Experts Baffled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mainstream media has started to report on the UK excess deaths at
last, but lo and behold everyone's baffled as to the cause of increase
in all cause mortality in all age groups.
The silence is deafening and speaks volumes. They know why, and we know why. Their silence is compliance.
Includes excerpts from: Mark Steele, Dr John Campbell and Stew Peters.
Mirrored - MrHellvis69