Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Forgiveness: The Key To Life

Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Forgiveness: The key to a long life

September 17th 2023

Twenty-Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time





"His master summoned him and said to him, ‘You wicked servant! I forgave you your entire debt because you begged me to. Should you not have had pity on your fellow servant, as I had pity on you?’ Then in anger his master handed him over to the torturers until he should pay back the whole debt. So will my heavenly Father do to you, unless each of you forgives your brother from your heart" .





This is also Catechetical Sunday. https://www.usccb.org/beliefs-and-teachings/how-we-teach/catechesis/catechetical-sunday/catechetical-sunday-about







Matthew 18:21-35: I say to you, forgive not seven times, but seventy-seven times.





Here's why:





Forgiving others not only feels good on a personal level, but it can also lead to deeper experiences of forgiveness from your heart.





Forgiveness is something that you have to work at, it is not an overnight event. It is a process that takes time and patience.





Instead of asking for an apology, why not seek forgiveness? It may feel awkward, but by doing so, you can move on from what has happened and start fresh. They may not deserve it, but by forgiving them, you are showing them that you care.





The more you push others away, then the more you push others away. Forgiveness is key to maintaining healthy relationships. If you hold onto anger and resentment, it will only push people away.





Forgiveness doesn't get easier, but it does get more rewarding the more you do it.









"I forgave you your entire debt because you begged me to.

Should you not have had pity on your fellow servant,

as I had pity on you?'" .... "So will my heavenly Father do to you,

unless each of you forgives your brother from your heart."





