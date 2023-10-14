What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 2 (Baba's 1958 prophecy)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meher Baba's prophesy given next to his tomb in India on February 17, 1958:
"Seventy years after I drop my body, this place will turn into a place of pilgrimage, where lovers of God, philosophers and celebrities will come to pay homage." – Meher Baba LM p. 4269"
Talking about this quote.
To see this full series go to • What Meher Baba Really Taught
This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.