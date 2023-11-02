BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Biden's new Ambassador to Israel is 'DEEPLY DISTURBING'
High Hopes
High Hopes
287 views • 11/02/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 1, 2023


The Senate has confirmed Jack Lew as the United States' new ambassador to Israel and it reveals a lot about what Biden's true intentions may be. Glenn runs through the basic qualifications an ambassador to Israel should have — a deep understanding of the Jewish culture, foreign policy, and Iran. So, does Jack Lew — Obama's former Treasury Secretary who played a key role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — check the boxes? Well, Glenn says he has a feeling that Lew won't be too popular in Israel, especially as Iranian-backed terrorists continue to attack.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnpOaqOVG6w

Keywords
iranpresidentisraelbidenterroristsglenn beckdisturbingambassadorjack lew
