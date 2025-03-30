THE 💀 HITCH HIKER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Summary
While vacationing in Mexico two men offer a ride to a hitchhiker who, after revealing himself as a homicidal maniac, forces the men to help him elude the police.
Names
Lupino, Ida, 1918-1995, film director, screenwriter
Young, Collier, film producer, screenwriter
Musuraca, Nick, cinematographer
Stewart, Douglas, 1919-1995, film editor
Stevens, Leith, 1909-1970, composer
Bakaleinikoff, C. (Constantin), 1898-1966, musical director
D'Agostino, Albert, 1892-1970, art director
Keller, Walter E., 1892-1962, art director
O'Brien, Edmond, 1915-1985, actor
Lovejoy, Frank, 1912-1962, actor
Talman, William, 1915-1968, actor
Torvay, José, actor
Hayes, Sam, 1904-1958, actor
Niles, Wendell, actor
Del Val, Jean, 1891-1975, actor
Howat, Clark, actor
Vacío, Natividad, 1912-1996, actor
Mainwaring, Daniel, 1902-1977
Joseph, Robert L., 1923-2002, adapter
Filmakers, Inc. (Hollywood, Calif.), production company
RKO Radio Pictures, film distributor
Copyright Collection (Library of Congress)
Created / Published
United States : RKO Radio Pictures : 1953.
Headings
- Fugitives from justice--Mexico
- Serial murderers--Mexico
- Hitchhiking--Mexico
- Kidnapping--Mexico
Genre
Film noir
Thrillers (Motion pictures)
Feature films
Fiction films
Notes
- LP2463 U.S. Copyright Office
- Copyright: RKO Radio Pictures, Inc.; 13Mar53; LP2463.
- Based on a story by Daniel Mainwaring; adapted by Robert L. Joseph.
- Director of photography, Nicholas Musuraca ; film editor, Douglas Stewart ; music, Leith Stevens ; musical director, C. Bakaleinikoff ; art directors, Albert S. D'Agostino, Walter E. Keller ; photographic effects by Harold J. Wellman ; associate producer, Christian Nyby ; set decorations, Darrell Silvera, Harley Miller ; sound by Roy Medows, Clem Portman.
- Edmond O'Brien, Frank Lovejoy, William Talman, José Torvay, Sam Hayes, Niles Wendel, Jean Del Val, Clark Howat, Natividad Vacio.
- Filmed near Big Pine, California between June 24, 1952, and late July, 1952.
- Summary from Film and Television catalog card.
- LC also holds a DVD viewing copy also in the Copyright Collection.
- This film was selected for the National Film Registry.
- Sources used: Eagan, D. America's film legacy, p. 46; Internet movie database, December 1, 2023; Wikipedia WWW site, viewed December 1, 2023.
Medium
1 video file (digital) (71 min.) : sd., b&w.
viewing print 8 film reels of 8 on 4 (71 min., 6,360 ft.) : sd., b&w, 35 mm.
non-viewing print 8 film reels of 8 on 4 (71 min., 6,360 ft.) : sd., b&w, 35 mm.
Call Number/Physical Location
FGF 5400-5403 (viewing print)
FGF 0256-0259 (non-viewing print)
Digital Id
https://hdl.loc.gov/loc.mbrsmi/ntscrm.00047382
Library of Congress Control Number
2023602025
Online Format
image
video
LCCN Permalink
https://lccn.loc.gov/2023602025