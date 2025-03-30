BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE 💀 HITCH HIKER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 months ago

Summary

While vacationing in Mexico two men offer a ride to a hitchhiker who, after revealing himself as a homicidal maniac, forces the men to help him elude the police.


Names

Lupino, Ida, 1918-1995, film director, screenwriter

Young, Collier, film producer, screenwriter

Musuraca, Nick, cinematographer

Stewart, Douglas, 1919-1995, film editor

Stevens, Leith, 1909-1970, composer

Bakaleinikoff, C. (Constantin), 1898-1966, musical director

D'Agostino, Albert, 1892-1970, art director

Keller, Walter E., 1892-1962, art director

O'Brien, Edmond, 1915-1985, actor

Lovejoy, Frank, 1912-1962, actor

Talman, William, 1915-1968, actor

Torvay, José, actor

Hayes, Sam, 1904-1958, actor

Niles, Wendell, actor

Del Val, Jean, 1891-1975, actor

Howat, Clark, actor

Vacío, Natividad, 1912-1996, actor

Mainwaring, Daniel, 1902-1977

Joseph, Robert L., 1923-2002, adapter


Filmakers, Inc. (Hollywood, Calif.), production company

RKO Radio Pictures, film distributor

Copyright Collection (Library of Congress)

Created / Published

United States : RKO Radio Pictures : 1953.


Headings

- Fugitives from justice--Mexico

- Serial murderers--Mexico

- Hitchhiking--Mexico

- Kidnapping--Mexico


Genre

Film noir

Thrillers (Motion pictures)

Feature films

Fiction films


Notes

- LP2463 U.S. Copyright Office

- Copyright: RKO Radio Pictures, Inc.; 13Mar53; LP2463.

- Based on a story by Daniel Mainwaring; adapted by Robert L. Joseph.

- Director of photography, Nicholas Musuraca ; film editor, Douglas Stewart ; music, Leith Stevens ; musical director, C. Bakaleinikoff ; art directors, Albert S. D'Agostino, Walter E. Keller ; photographic effects by Harold J. Wellman ; associate producer, Christian Nyby ; set decorations, Darrell Silvera, Harley Miller ; sound by Roy Medows, Clem Portman.

- Edmond O'Brien, Frank Lovejoy, William Talman, José Torvay, Sam Hayes, Niles Wendel, Jean Del Val, Clark Howat, Natividad Vacio.

- Filmed near Big Pine, California between June 24, 1952, and late July, 1952.

- Summary from Film and Television catalog card.

- LC also holds a DVD viewing copy also in the Copyright Collection.

- This film was selected for the National Film Registry.

- Sources used: Eagan, D. America's film legacy, p. 46; Internet movie database, December 1, 2023; Wikipedia WWW site, viewed December 1, 2023.


Medium

1 video file (digital) (71 min.) : sd., b&w.

viewing print 8 film reels of 8 on 4 (71 min., 6,360 ft.) : sd., b&w, 35 mm.

non-viewing print 8 film reels of 8 on 4 (71 min., 6,360 ft.) : sd., b&w, 35 mm.


Call Number/Physical Location

FGF 5400-5403 (viewing print)

FGF 0256-0259 (non-viewing print)

Digital Id

https://hdl.loc.gov/loc.mbrsmi/ntscrm.00047382


Library of Congress Control Number

2023602025

Online Format

image

video


LCCN Permalink

https://lccn.loc.gov/2023602025


Source: https://www.loc.gov/item/2023602025/

thrillerlibrary of congresshomicidal maniacthe hitch hikerida lupino
