BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Under Wall Street's manipulation, American pensions and public pension funds have been invested in many CCP-controlled companies and even PLA-controlled companies for many years
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 05/07/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ge9mt096a

Nicole在节目中揭露多年来在华尔街的操纵下美国人的退休金和公共养老基金被投资到很多中共控制的公司，甚至是中共军队控制的公司，最大的丑闻之一就是加州公务员养老基金的首席投资官居然是一名叫Yu Ben Meng （音译俞本萌）的中共间谍。

Nicole revealed in the show that under Wall Street's manipulation, American pensions and public pension funds have been invested in many CCP-controlled companies and even PLA-controlled companies for many years. One of the biggest scandals happened to the biggest pension fund in the U.S., California Public Employees' Retirement Funds, and its investment officer turned out to be a CCP spy named Yu Ben Meng.

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy