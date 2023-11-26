Jim WILLIE & Fulford. BANK OF AMERICA Problems. $BILLION overnight (patch) loans. Nov 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FULL SHOW: Jim Willie-Benjamin Fulford. Nov 16 2023Benjamin Fulford Great BOMBSHELLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQpPwRLqggqd/
www.Golden-Jackass.com
www.BenjaminFulford.net
Jim Willie, PhD Biography
Jim Willie is an amazing geo-political analyst with a PhD in statistics and 20+ years of experience in economic forecasting. Jim offers one of the most insightful newsletters at www.Golden-Jackass.com Willie has made "numerous important mega-forecasts related to the degradation and destruction of the global financial system, the diverse forecasts range from the housing bust in 2007, the mortgage bond bust that followed, the insolvent US banking system..." and more. ~ Golden-Jackass.com