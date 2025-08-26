BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike in the Night E616 - Crusades 2.0 in Europe, More Ukraine Money Laundering, Israel keeps bombing
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 weeks ago

Season 32 EP 6


Welcome to the family,


You've just stepped into Mike in the Night — a place where critical thinking, real conversations, and uncensored truth still exist. I'm Mike Martins, and for over a decade, I’ve been connecting with people around the world to expose the cracks in the system, dive deep into global trends, and discuss the topics the mainstream avoids.


This isn’t just a show — it’s a community. We talk about housing bubbles, government overreach, freedom of speech, economic collapse, manufactured crises, and the mass exodus of our youth. We ask the tough questions, and we aren't afraid to speak our minds.


If you're tired of the noise, censorship, and sugarcoated lies — you're in the right place.


Subscribe, stay informed, and never stop questioning.

Welcome to Mike in the Night.


Tax issues go here:

https://www.kevinjjohnston.com/mikema...


Add me on Instagram to call into the show:

  / realmikemartins


SWAG

https://shop-mike-martins-2.creator-s...


Buy Mike A coffee

https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53


Facebook 1

  / realmikemartins


Instagram

  / realmikemartins


Tik Tok

  / realmikemartins


Youtube

   / @realmikemartins


Facebook 2

  / realmikeinthenight


Threads

https://www.threads.net/@realmikemartins


Glutathione

Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World

https://neumi.com/MikeintheNight/


Go here for Mike in the Night!

https://rumble.com/c/realmikemartins


Mike in the Night Archive (Catalog)

https://rumble.com/playlists/dCVLz3LILuw


Gaza ceasefire talks, Texas flooding disaster, World Aquatics Championships, Mount Lewotobi eruption, Caster Semenya legal victory, UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, European Court of Human Rights ruling, Goodwood Festival of Speed, UN climate advisory opinion, Texas summer camp tragedy, Netanyahu–Trump meeting, Gaza humanitarian crisis, UN warns of record civilian casualties in Ukraine, Boko Haram attack in Nigeria, Israel–Lebanon border clashes, Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki eruption, Texas Hill Country floods, European Court of Human Rights ruling on Semenya, Goodwood Festival of Speed, UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, European Court of Human Rights ruling, Goodwood Festival of Speed, UN climate advisory opinion, Texas summer camp tragedy, Netanyahu–Trump meeting, Gaza humanitarian crisis, UN warns of record civilian casualties in Ukraine, Boko Haram attack in Nigeria, Israel–Lebanon border clashes.

Keywords
pilgrimageeuropean court of human rights rulinggoodwood fest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy