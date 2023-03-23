BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s How Pollution Affects Forest Fungi
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
55 views • 03/23/2023

Did you know that pollution also affects fungi?

In this video, Martin Bidartondo, a Professor of Molecular Ecology who works in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, talks about the impact of pollution on fungi. 👇

According to Martin, increased pollution in forest areas that receive higher levels of urban pollution often suffer from losses and shifts in fungal diversity. 👈

To find out more about Marin and his work, click https://www.imperial.ac.uk/people/m.bidartondo now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
pollutionfungifridayfungal diversity
