WILHEMINA WANTS US 💉😷☠⚰ ALL DEAD❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liz Churchill - What did you think was going to happen when Bill Gates stated that everyone had to take his ‘experimental vaccine’…after he repeatedly stated that our World was ‘overpopulated’?
Source: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1868349799055188328
Thumbnail: https://www.freepressjournal.in/viral/watch-cbs-la-meteorologist-alissa-carlson-schwartz-collapses-live-on-air-during-her-weather-report
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.the-sun.com/news/7669837/what-happened-to-news-meteorologist-alissa-carlson/
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/w_1456,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F75ac52cd-46dc-4380-b68f-217714630c02_800x1020.png