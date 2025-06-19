Part 2 Faxon Match Barrel - Rimfire Known Distance Project 10/22

AmbGun Rimfire Known Distance Project

I was planning to run a Faxon Match Series Rimfire 18.5" Flame Fluted Medium Profile Barrel, but they were sold out. The Ohio machine shop was gracious enough to send one of their last Flame Fluted Bull barrels for review…just as they were also selling out.





The .920” nitride coated Bull barrel weighs about twice that of the Medium profile at almost 3 pounds. Otherwise it’s the same 416R stainless steel with a 1 in 16 twist and a 22LR Bentz chamber. Bentz chamber being the “match” side of 10/22 semi-autos. So far only one extraction issue toward the dirty side of 100 rounds.





The barrel was a very tight fit in the Faxon FF22 receiver. Freezing the barrel, baking the receiver, a thin layer of anti-sieze, and the assistance of the v-block screws brought it all together.





i took great care to verify proper alignment so that the extractor would not be hindered from doing its job.





From the cheek weld, the flame fluting creates an illusion of a ventilated barrel guard like a Mac 10. A recessed target crown hides beneath the 1/2x28 threaded muzzle.





While I'm still getting my position and steady hold factors dialed in, it looks like Tikka T1X like accuracy is in reach. Already I see the rifle is improving my offhand as well as squatting accuracy.





While the barrel is a big chunk towards the 8 pounds total weight, it sure looks sweet paired with the Victor Company Titan Precision stock (episode 5 of this series). But next we'll look at the bolt responsible for chambering a cartridge, squaring up with the breech, and extracting cases from the tight Bentz “match” chamber.



