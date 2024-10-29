BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
April Dyck on the Nature of Good and Bad Orbs - Part 3 of 3
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
6 views • 7 months ago

Part 3 of 3. Interdimensional Beings and Orb Attacks

• April Dyck discusses the presence of interdimensional beings and their influence on her environment.

• Shares photos of pretend stars and other phenomena that she believes are inter-dimensional in nature.

• Describes the impact of orbs on her cats, including one cat's death due to orb attacks.

• Mentions the distressing experience of losing her cats and the ongoing impact on her well-being.


Final Thoughts and Audience Feedback

• April Dyck reflects on the overwhelming nature of her experiences and the importance of sharing her content.

• Emphasizes the need for protection and education in dealing with paranormal phenomena.

• Mentions her website and the importance of documenting her experiences for others to see and understand.

• Audience members express their appreciation for April's presentation and her courage in sharing her experiences.


April Cotton Dyck's websites are at https://www.redbubble.com/people/aprilcottondyck

https://Www.aprilcottondyck.com.

https://www.aprildyckparanormal.wordpress.com

https://www.makingcontactwithorbs.com

https://www.youtube.com/@aprilcottondyck2854


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/


Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio

Keywords
ufosbrian ruheorbsapril cotton dyckufo photos
