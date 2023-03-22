Musicians went on a Decisive Assault on Bakhmut┃Russian Army is Very Close to Capturing Avdiivka

Just a few minutes ago it became known that units of the Russian PMC "Wagner Group" launched a decisive assault on the part of Bakhmut, which is under the control of the Ukrainian army. War correspondents located directly on the battlefield report heavy fighting that is occurring almost in the city's center. Let me remind you that the day before, Russian units were able to advance in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, but failed to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, Russian forces launched a new assault on Ukrainian positions. According to war correspondents, the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is clearly awful, and therefore this morning the Ukrainian command began sending another reserve from Chasiv Yar to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian garrison in Bakhmut. Military experts suggest that today will be very difficult for the Ukrainian units in Bakhmut.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

