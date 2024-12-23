Occupation Forces Storm Burqa Village Northwest of Nablus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces stormed the village of Burqa northwest of Nablus and arrested 8 citizens after raiding several homes in the village. They also vandalized and destroyed the contents of two houses, in addition to two vehicles. Stand: Zionist occupation forces stormed the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, arrested 8 citizens, vandalized property, and destroyed two vehicles belonging to the home of detainee Ragheb Shraideh.
Interview: The owner of the damaged house
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 21/12/2024
