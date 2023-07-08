Descent (1995, PC)

Descent is a first-person shooting game developed by Parallax Software and published by Interplay. It was also released for PC-98, classic Mac and Playstation. This video shows version 1.5 of the game which features an SVGA mode.

Somewhere in a distant future, a huge mining corporation, the Post-Terran Minerals Corporation (PTMC), is running mines on all planets of the Solar Sytems, using a lot of robots. One day, something takes over the robots, and they start attacking the human workers in the mines and build production facilities to created more robots. Some remaining humans are taking hostage, and the robots start building an army to attack Earth. The PTMC hires a mercenary to free the hostages and destroy the mines by blowing up their power supply reactors.

In the game, you steer your ship through mines which have no gravity. You can move and turn your ship in all directions. The goal is to find the reactor inside each level, destroy it and make it to the exit before the mine explodes. Your ship has primary weapons (like lasers or vulcan cannons) and secondary weapons (missiles). Energy weapons draw from your ship's energy supply. Energy can be replenished by collecting power-ups or finding an area where energy is restored while you are inside it. All other weapons have limited ammo. Your ship has a shield which is also restored by power-ups. All levels require you to find keycards to get to the reactor.