Death covid protocol averted in Greece

Greek lawyer Antoniadis saved many covid-19 hospitalized patients in Greece from death due to unnecessary and harmful intubations and current remdesivir treatment protocol. He was accused for that in court, but acquitted after many patient testimonies. Here outside the court, with one thankful patient.