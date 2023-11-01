The City of Calgary Will Be a SLUM SOON!



Unfortunately, all the elections in Canada are rigged, and thus even though I won the Calgary mayor race, a complete and total left-wing psychopath runs the city now.



Because all of our leadership in Canada is incredibly weak and quite useless, no new industry is being brought to this country.



As a result of all these stupid green energy plans that we have that will fail miserably, oil companies have left the province and they're not coming back which means that more than half the office space available in Calgary is empty. If you want proof of that simply look inside the windows of these buildings after dark. The lights are on and nobody's home!



The plan is to turn these buildings into low-income housing which will in turn make the City of Calgary, especially in the downtown core a slum. Every time Office Buildings are turned into low-income housing, the neighborhood degenerates faster than you can say, Jack Robinson.



Considering how beautiful the city really is, this is a damn shame and I certainly hope that they reverse their decision.



www.FreedomReport.ca



#yyc #calgary #alberta #slum #oil #canada #calgarytower #trudeau #PPC #liberalparty #calgarypolice

