Tranny American Sarah Ashton-Cirillo: convicted & sentenced to 20 years in Russian court in absentia - Tranny UKR spox
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
350 views • 3 months ago

Russian court convicts Ukraine military's trans spox in absentia

American Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was sentenced to 20 years for 'fighting with Ukraine' and spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces

Ashton-Cirillo once claimed: 'Russians are not humans'

Cynthia... last I show of him, he went back to being a man again. lol!  He, she or it better not step foot in Russia. 

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
