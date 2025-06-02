Tranny American Sarah Ashton-Cirillo: convicted & sentenced to 20 years in Russian court in absentia - Tranny UKR spox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian court convicts Ukraine military's trans spox in absentia
American Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was sentenced to 20 years for 'fighting with Ukraine' and spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces
Ashton-Cirillo once claimed: 'Russians are not humans'
Cynthia... last I show of him, he went back to being a man again. lol! He, she or it better not step foot in Russia.