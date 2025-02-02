BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GITMO, Drones, and “X is Everything App” 02/03/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
48 views • 7 months ago

President Trump is prepping a Migrant Facility at Guantanamo and it’s not just for Illegal immigrants. Pastor Stan also looks at the “Everything App” that Elon Musk wants to develop. Could this be the start of the Mark of the Beast System?


Keywords
dronesxgitmoprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with staneverything app
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:19Gitmo not just for Illegals

08:03I Saw the Dollar Dead

09:40X: The Everything App

12:46Drones

19:16Radioactive Material Lost

26:49Refuge Medical

