GITMO, Drones, and “X is Everything App” 02/03/2025

President Trump is prepping a Migrant Facility at Guantanamo and it’s not just for Illegal immigrants. Pastor Stan also looks at the “Everything App” that Elon Musk wants to develop. Could this be the start of the Mark of the Beast System?
00:00Intro
02:19Gitmo not just for Illegals
08:03I Saw the Dollar Dead
09:40X: The Everything App
12:46Drones
19:16Radioactive Material Lost
26:49Refuge Medical