Guo Wengui's whistleblowing not only threatens Xi Jinping's party in Beijing but also poses a very dangerous threat to the traitors in the federal government
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
16 views • 06/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jwndxdca5

0614 Nicole on Wake up America w/ Austin Peterson

郭文贵的爆料革命不仅威胁着在北京的习近平的政党，也对联邦政府机构内的卖美贼 构成了非常危险的威胁。这就是为什么中共已经启动了它在美国联邦政府内的秘密机构，像司法部和联邦调查局迫害郭文贵。

Guo Wengui's whistleblowing not only threatens Xi Jinping's party in Beijing but also poses a very dangerous threat to the traitors in the federal government. That is why the CCP has activated its secret agencies within the U.S. federal government, like the Justice Department and the FBI, to persecute Guo Wengui.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


@ryanmatta @mosenglish

@moschinese



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
