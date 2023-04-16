China's Sound Wave Rainmaker..!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Could we SHAKE rain out of the sky? Aiming powerful low-frequency sound waves at clouds could help to increase rainfall and alleviate droughts, scientists say
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencete...
Wei, J., Qiu, J., Li, T. et al. Cloud and precipitation interference by strong low-frequency sound wave. Sci. China Technol. Sci. 64, 261–272 (2021).
https://doi.org/10.1007/s11431-019-15...
Field experiments using low-frequency and high-power acoustic wave to interfere precipitation for regulating atmospheric water resources
https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm20/meeti...
China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!
https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/...
MAP: Chinese Cloud Seeding Generators in Tibet
https://climateviewer.org/history-and...
