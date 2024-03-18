Marjory Wildcraft issues urgent skills warning: How to GROW FOOD in the coming WARTIME HOME FRONT across America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first tactic in any war is to destroy the food supply. That is well underway as you know from the prices at the grocery store. Soon you will not be able to afford to eat, or it won't be available at any price... but there's a solution. You can grow your own food, it is surprisingly easy, and the most fulfilling thing that you'll do.
Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/wartime-homefront-essential-skills