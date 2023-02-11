Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/death-to-the-new-world-order/

The real enemy of America is Globalism and the traitors in the D.C. Swamp willing to destroy our nation to advance their goals.

With the rapid advances of progressive socialism, crony capitalism in bed with a massive military industrial complex, America has experienced a silent coup that ended more than 150 years of minding our own business and leading the world by peaceful example rather than jingoistic/imperialistic goals and ambitions.

Americans were convinced to support our entrance into the United Nations because we were told that it would be the only way to assume our moral role in making the world more free and just for all.

We were told that only with all nations working together under the UN umbrella could we achieve perpetual peace and an end to war.

Nothing could have been farther from the truth...

The UN was created solely to advance global communism, and to institutionalize command/control economies that advance the concept of Global Government at the exclusion of individual freedoms, property ownership and national sovereignty.

Since U.N. creation in 1945, we have been embroiled in one political intrigue after another; beginning in 1950 in Korea and currently costing taxpayers a trillion dollars a year to support a massive defense industry that exports weapons systems worldwide.

The 21st Century justification for a massive military/industrial spending spree was fighting international terrorism. It has led to an 8 trillion-dollar endless war that only sucks us deeper into the globalist plan to destroy national resistence of international tyranny.

Since, after 20 years of perpetual war, the scare tactic of international terrorism was beginning to wear thin; open borders, pandemics, racial differences, class warfare, the left/right paradigm all held potential to nurture societal conflict.

Turning society against itself will allow those behind this global plot to avoid open exposure while demonizing everyone else who could pose a threat to their master plan for totalitarian control.

According to the globalists now firmly ensconced in the Washington D.C. swamp, the new domestic terrorists are those of us trying to expose the men behind the curtain called globalism.