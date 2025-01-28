The Second Batch of Freed Prisoners in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The release of prisoners in the second batch of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, where 200 prisoners were released, including 121 serving life sentences and 79 with high sentences. Among them, 107 prisoners were released from Ofer prison to Ramallah, two from Umm al-Fahm inside the lands of 1948, five from occupied Jerusalem, 16 to the Gaza Strip, and 70 were deported outside Palestine.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 25/01/2025
