Improve Your Brain: The Resistance To Becoming A Rave Lies In Your Guts
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
72 views • 7 months ago

SOURCE: Lalita Karoli "Improve your Brain... which is in the gut" https://vimeo.com/975551108

[email protected] - Only sovereigns are accepted for sessions

https://vimeo.com/user92305187 Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"

REFERENCES:

Jonathan Mercedes: "The Blood Wars" https://www.tribalknowledgeacademy.org/store

Rave babies: "The cycle of the Sleeping Phoenix 2027— what will happen to our planet?" https://bashny.net/t/en/354751

Lalita Karoli "Gut Microbiome 1" https://vimeo.com/975224266

Lalita Karoli "Human or Robot ... What is the difference?" https://vimeo.com/983859976


BOOKS:

Michael Talbot "The Bog" http://tinyurl.com/25rafr4d

Miranda Aldhouse-Green "Bog Bodies Uncovered: Solving Europe's Ancient Mystery" http://tinyurl.com/24nad5pd

Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!" https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4

Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5


ufomind controlvaccinationdnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
