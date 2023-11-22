Capturing scene of Israeli cargo ship by Yemeni forces like Hollywood movies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Capture of the Israeli cargo ship Galaxy Leader by the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea. Like a scene from Hollywood movies, Houthi troops descended from helicopters onto the hull of a giant ship. The ship affiliated with Israeli billionaire Abraham Rami Ungar was commandeered and taken to Hodeidah port. According to Muhammad al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi AnsarAllah political bureau, there is no room for negotiations about the ship before Israel and America stop their brutal invasion of Gaza.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY