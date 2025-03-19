BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This might blow your mind.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
242 views • 6 months ago

This might blow your mind.

Nearly 20 years ago, CBS aired a segment on the flu shot, revealing a shocking truth: despite flu shot uptake among seniors rising from 15% to 65%, flu deaths kept going up.

NIH scientists were devastated. This was not the result they were hoping to find. They assumed other factors must be “masking the true benefits of the shots.”

“But no matter how they crunched the numbers, they got the same disappointing result. Flu shots have not reduced deaths among the elderly,” Sharyl Attkisson reported.

And when they looked at other countries? They found “the same poor results in Australia, France, Canada, and the UK.”

So what did the CDC do? They doubled down. Instead of admitting failure, they kept pushing flu shots. Even worse, they turned to a “roundabout way” of protecting seniors—injecting kids to “protect grandma.”

Sound familiar? They pulled the same stunt during COVID. When the pharmaceutical product didn’t work as promised, they injected kids to “protect grandma” all over again.

“If they were doing this 20 years ago, they managed to make the same mistake again. That’s a little bit hard to believe it’s a mistake.”

Keywords
flushotdont workits all bullshit
