BrightLearn - Aspartame (NutraSweet): Is it Safe? Dr. HJ Roberts
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
147 views • 6 months ago

In "Aspartame (NutraSweet): Is it Safe?" Dr. HJ Roberts, a seasoned internist, presents a compelling and cautionary examination of the artificial sweetener aspartame, widely known as NutraSweet. Through extensive research, patient case studies and surveys, Dr. Roberts argues that aspartame may be linked to a range of adverse health effects, including headaches, seizures, memory loss and neurological symptoms. He highlights flaws in the FDA's approval process, citing overlooked studies and potential conflicts of interest, while also critiquing the limitations of double-blind studies that fail to replicate real-world consumption patterns. Dr. Roberts emphasizes the ethical concerns surrounding aspartame's widespread use, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women. Despite endorsements from health organizations, the book challenges the prevailing narrative of aspartame's safety, urging consumers to critically evaluate the evidence and make informed decisions about its consumption.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

