Eastern Orthodoxy, Mysticism & the Trinity (Palamas, Hesychasm, Theosis)

Eastern Orthodoxy is a complex religion with many cultural and historical influences. In this episode I break down some important history in the progression of Orthodox views on the Trinity and salvation, and why these views are misaligned with what the bible teaches. We will look at the evolution of church history via influences from pagan converts, Greek philosophy and parallels with mysticism.





00:00 - Introduction

17:04 - Emanations in Eastern Orthodoxy

36:26 - Emanationism in the Occult

44:29 - The Principle of Anima Mundi

49:05 - The Influence of Manichaeism

58:38 - The Influence of Neoplatonism

1:20:07 - Gregory Palamas, Palamism & Hesychasm

1:38:19 - Putting it Together with Scripture

1:43:33 - Why Orthodoxy is a Works-Based Religion

2:13:47 - Final Thoughts