Who is God the Father - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.92 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





June 15, 2023





Why do we call God “Father”? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he discusses all the attributes of fatherhood and what it means to have God as Our Father and why current culture is completely in the dark about patriarchy . Then watch the story of a young high school student who created an amazing ministry and is already is practicing some of the works of the Father.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 92: Who is God the Father?









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRzDo5e9Nnc