The Rock Almighty Shaker of Heaven and Earth. God Speaks To Us In Silence
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
72 views • 11/08/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

God are you there? I am willing to guess that we all have asked that question more than once in our life and spiritual walk.
From Intouch Ministries:
"When we face an urgent need, our prayers become fervent and our desire for a quick answer intensifies. It seems that if the Lord doesn’t intervene soon, the very thing we dread could happen. And without a detectable response from God, we may feel as if He doesn’t care—but Scripture assures us He does (1 Peter 5:7)." Read the full devotional @ - https://bit.ly/DailyDevo110823

Video credits
Intouch Ministries - https://bit.ly/DailyDevo110823
"Sing-Along Song" in HD - Stryper 5/12/12 M3 Festival in Columbia, MD
m3rockfest
@m3rockfest
https://www.youtube.com/@m3rockfest
Get the music and more.
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bd6eYm
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/40skchT

The Rock Almighty Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godchristjesusblessingchristian rockstryper
