Jared Bossly and Mark Lapka: Defending Corn Belt Farmland Against Carbon Capture

Farmers in South Dakota have been battling eminent domain threats from carbon capture pipelines for more than a year.





Two of these landowners who have taken the lead in defense of private property rights are Mark Lapka and Jared Bossly. They join The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to talk about what the farmers are enduring at the hands of local officials, county judges and even state authorities, who seem to be flaunting taxpayers in favor of taxpayer subsidized for-profit companies.





Bossly and Lapka are both encouraged by the groundswell of support for their efforts, however, and urge everyone to attend the following upcoming events:





Thursday, July 6, at noon

“The Property Rights Round-Up”

A rally for a special legislative session to protect property rights in the rotunda of the state capitol in Pierre, South Dakota.

More information is available at https://sdpropertyrigths.com





Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Exposing the Hazardous CO2 Pipelines”

Sponsored by the Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights in Fort Dodge, Iowa

Please register for this free event at https://GoEvents101.com/HazardousCO2Pipeline, or contact Tammy at 712.395.0409. Among the speakers will be Congressman Steve King, Iowa State Rep Mark Thompson, national radio host Trent Loos and other attorneys and farmers.





Related articles:

South Dakota Battles Carbon Capture Pipelines https://thenewamerican.com/268804-2/





Tom DeWeese: Defending America’s Farmers Against Carbon Capture Scheme https://thenewamerican.com/tom-deweese-defending-americas-farmers-against-carbon-capture-scheme/





Carbon Capture Pipeline Threatens Private Landowners https://thenewamerican.com/carbon-capture-pipeline-threatens-private-landowners/





Carbon Capture is a Bad Investment https://thenewamerican.com/carbon-capture-is-a-bad-investment/





Carbon Capture or Taxpayer Trap? https://thenewamerican.com/carbon-capture-or-taxpayer-trap/





Why Should You Care About Carbon Capture? https://thenewamerican.com/why-should-you-care-about-carbon-capture/





Foreign Investors Behind Carbon-capture Schemes https://thenewamerican.com/foreign-investors-behind-carbon-capture-schemes/





South Dakota Farmers Face Carbon-capture Land Theft https://thenewamerican.com/south-dakota-farmers-face-carbon-capture-land-theft/





Carbon-capture Execs Try to Dodge Safety Reports in Iowa Farmland Grab https://thenewamerican.com/carbon-capture-execs-try-to-dodge-safety-reports-in-iowa-farmland-grab/